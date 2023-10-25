KAMPALA – After holding successful nine (09) spotlights, Gudie Leisure Farm (GLF) now takes her tenth spotlight to the Busoga to unveil the region’s untapped wealth of business opportunities and cultural riches.

GLF is a social enterprise providing various agribusiness development services to especially youth-owned micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the agricultural sector.

Scheduled for Sunday 5th and Monday 6 November 2023, at the Farm’s head offices in Najjera 2- Kira, the spotlight is set to provide a platform for young entrepreneurs and investors to explore, harness, and invest in the region’s burgeoning economy

Prof. Gudula Naiga Basaza, Founder and Managing Director of GLF noted that the event will serve as a critical bridge connecting young entrepreneurs and investors with Busoga Region’s wealth of opportunities.

In a Tuesday presser, Gudula interested all the participants to a full day of insightful discussions, expert panels, and networking opportunities, where the most effective strategies for harnessing business opportunities in the Busoga Region will be explored.

“Busoga Region is rich in potential and opportunities that are yet to be fully explored. This event is not only a celebration the region’s rich cultural heritage but a gateway to discovering the wealth that lies in our region. We look forward to welcoming investors and entrepreneurs, especially youth, who seek to take part in our journey of prosperity.”

She revealed that in the region, they were able to incubate 108 youths who went back and trained their fellows in school (over 2000) and out of school (10800) who are now involved in the white meat value chain.

Prof. Gudula decried poor farming methods as a key challenge for most farmers in the region.

“Most of the farming is using the hand hoe which limits how much they can earn.”

She also noted that much as the region is endowed with water bodies, the region is not practicing irrigation.

“There’s what we call starving in the granary, the region has everything that it requires to grow but it’s not put to full potential, reason why we are inviting the people to come and partner with them for mutual benefit.”

She urged the people of Busoga to employ modern farming technics in order to improve productivity.

“We realized that most of these people are farming the way their grandparents used to farm. Farming is a science and that’s what we are training them so that they can improve their productivity.”

District PELA Chairperson, Mr. Asuman Mbagabire noted that “This event exemplifies the collaborative spirit of Busoga Region, where we share our culture and celebrate the Immense opportunities our region has to offer. As young people, we look forward to extending our warm hospitality to all attendees and discussing ways in which we can do business together.”

he commended Gudie for incubating them in different skills which now they are implementing and “now we are doing good.”

“I was personally incubated in agro-transportation. I learned a lot in the rearing of rabbits. We are doing piggery, aquaculture, poultry and many more.”

Gudie Agent – Ms. Rhona Ngobi commended the Farm for putting up the spotlight which she is optimistic will bring opportunities for Ugandans to know about Busoga.

She says Busoga is a very unique place with very good soils, though challenged of fragmentation.

“We are wrong to say that sugarcane has brought poverty to Busoga, we have not exploited what else can we get from sugarcane [like] sweet industry, biogas electricity and many more.”

“Today people are growing matooke since we have good soils and there is a lot of potential in fish farming because we have the lake Kyoga and Victoria and river Nile surrounding us.”

Also, she said the people especially the youth are ready to work, “so if you invest in Busoga, the labour is not expensive.”

“The Busoga Region Spotlight promises to illuminate our region’s promising future, where opportunities and innovation converge. We are thrilled to welcome all participants and encourage them to seize the chance to be part of our region’s transformation.”

The event will kick off with The Busoga Cultural Immersion & Talent Show on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, offering participants a chance to experience the vibrant culture of the Busoga Region. The cultural immersion event will also be held at Gudie Leisure Farm.

The Busoga Region boasts an array of untapped potential in various sectors including agriculture, trade, manufacturing, tourism, and technology. These opportunities present a unique chance for both the youth and seasoned investors to engage and thrive in the region. The Busoga Region Spotlight will highlight these opportunities, encouraging young entrepreneurs and investors to explore and invest in the region’s flourishing economy.

Uganda’s Busoga region has got eleven districts which include Bugiri, Bugweri, Buyende, Iganga, Jinja, Kaliro, Kamuli, Luuka, Mayuge, Namutumba and Namayingo.

