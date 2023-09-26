PADER – Police in Aswa East region and Pader district have charged to court 6 suspects including the LC 3 Chairman, Ajani sub-county, for the murder of 80 year old, Akongo Mary, a peasant farmer of Acamuling village, Paibwor parish, Ajani sun-county in Pader district.

Police say the suspect accused the victim of practicing witchcraft before they ordered the community to kill her.

“The facts gathered indicate that on the 20.09.2023 at around 5pm, Mwaka Christopher, the LC 3 Chairman, Ajani sub-county,, Okeny Francis, the LC 2 Chairman Paibwor, Odongo Robert, the LC1 Chairman of Acamuling village and Rubangakene Denis, the GISO Ajani Sub-county, caused the arrest of the victim and arraigned her in a Kangaroo court at the home of Oyet Yusuf, where they accused the victim, before the mobilized community members for practicing witch craft. The victim forcefully apologized to the community and the local leaders,” said Fred Enanga, police spokesperson.

“It is at this stage that the LC3 Chairman, instructed the community to kill the victim and burn her home. She was tortured, while being led from the home of Oyet Yusuf upto her home. The angry mob killed her and set her body on fire. Her homestead was also burnt.”

The other arrested suspects include; Oyet Yusuf, Ochaya Francis, Akello Lucy, Ayeno Shilah, Ali Concy and Alima Sunday. Efforts are in place to trace for the other suspects still in hiding and on the run, and bring them to justice.

