KAMPALA – Police in Kampala have in custody nine suspects involved in the theft of side mirrors and other motor vehicle parts in Kampala.

Accordingly, on 21st September 2023, police received a wave of complaints on social media and through official media channels regarding vehicle vandalism within the central business district, the matter they swiftly responded to.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson noted that a total of four suspects including Muhammed Ramathan, Kabalega Deus, Emron Lawrence and Kazungu Enoch were caught red-handed in the act of stealing from both moving vehicles and those parked in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) parking spots,

during the operation and a significant number of stolen motor vehicle parts were recovered from the suspects.

“Further interrogation of the apprehended individuals led the police to the Kiseka area, where they discovered shops engaged in the illegal trade of stolen vehicle parts. Additional suspects were arrested during this phase of the operation including Mugabi Shakur, Lukwago Abdulkarim, Kabambwe Mark, Nyanzi Fred, and

Wandera Fred.”

“All suspects are currently in custody at the Central Police Station in Kampala where they will undergo due process. They will subsequently be brought before the courts of law to face charges related to their involvement in these criminal activities.”

