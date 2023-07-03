KAGADI – The state minister for Kampala and Metropolitan affair Kabuye Kyofatogabye and Kagadi local leaders have asked men to desist from carrying out Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests on their children.

While addressing believers of the Faith of Unity at Muhororo, Kagadi District on Sunday July 2 at Kapyemi healing centre during the flower day, (Children’s day), Buyaga West constituency MP Barnabas Tinkasimire said when a baby was born, his or her birth was celebrated by family and friends but right now is so sad to see those children suffering outside the once happy families.

“Because of the increasing numbers of fathers that are carrying out DNA tests on their children, many families have broken down and children are paying the price of one’s mistakes. If we must carry out DNA tests on our children, let it be through a court order when we are trying to solve a conflict or wrangle within the family but,” Tinkasimire said.

He added that children are supposed to be a blessing to the family not a playing instrument or a chess board porn among the parents.

Using the same platform, Tinkasimire noted that the majority of the leaders at various levels in the country are silent about the increased number of teenage pregnancies that are recorded every year adding that some of the districts in the country that are civilized are taking the lead in teenage pregnancies.

“Bushenyi and Kasese are some of the most civilized districts in the Western region but it is so ashaming to see the number of teenage pregnancies increasing in these districts.

I want to urge all parents not to neglect their children because of some paid work,” Tinkasimire said.

He also urged the parents to educate their children adding that educating a child is one of the best gifts a parent can ever give to their children.

Tinkasimire also condemned the increased land wrangles and land grabbing in Kagadi adding that all those that are grabbing land from their colleagues will face it rough.

Kyoffatogabye who was a special guest of Omukama Ruhaga Owobusobozi Bisaka also condemned the act of men that have turned it into a habit to carry out DNA tests on their children adding that this is likely to result in family breakdowns.

He, however, noted that the boy child in Uganda has been neglected at the expense of the girl child adding that all children should equally be empowered by the community, parents among others.

“Recently I launched the boy child uplifting program but we were launching it, we discovered that the boychild is being haunted the most in the community and within the family. We need to up bring the boy child and girl child properly because they are the future of tomorrow, ” Kyoffatogabye said.

Kyoffatogabye appealed to the residents of the Kagadi to embrace the government poverty eradication programs

“I see that faith of Unity set up three days of worshiping and the rest for working. We need to work hard and eradicate poverty from our communities. The government set up poverty eradication programs, you need to embrace them,” Kyoffatogabye said.

He also used the same platform to condemn the killing of school students in Kasese by the ADF rebels adding that what the ADF did was barbaric and urged the communities to always stand as one and united for the betterment of Uganda.

Omukama Ruhaga Owobusobozi Bisaka leader of the Faith of Unity revealed that flowers day is celebrated every July 2 each year because it was the day when Owobusobozi healed women that had failed to give birth for long due to witchcraft that had become a daily thing in Buyooro Region.

During his teaching,Omukama Ruhaga Owobusobozi Bisaka urged his followers to always work hard adding that working hard, it’s the only way they can attain more success and wealth

He lauded the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for being a peaceful government adding if only President Yoweri Museveni and his team hadn’t carried out investigations about the faith of Unity, the faith wouldn’t have been here to unity all Ugandans.

