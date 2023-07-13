Unilever Uganda Limited has injected up to UGX 130 million into the 12th edition of the much sought-after Rotary Cancer Run 2023.

The run slated for August 27th seeks to raise UGX 2 billion to construct a cancer treatment banker at Nsambya Hospital.

Under this arrangement, Unilever will offer each of the first 30,000 runners to buy the kit, a Unilever hamper that will have toothpaste, Royco spices, and Omo detergent powder; which are all worth UGX.120m in total.

Unilever will give a cash donation of UGX10m to the organizers towards the cause, according to Unilever marketing manager Wangechi Gitahi.

Wangechi said the company seeks to create a bright future for Ugandans everywhere, and one of the things they do is to understand their needs and see how through their brands and partnerships.

“Cancer is a very big thing and through our products, we add vitality to life. So even as you go through any situation we are doing our best through Rotary and other partners to be able to make this easier, and ease the burden,” Wangechi stated.

She added that: “Unilever believes in creating a bright future for all Ugandans which add vitality to life. By supporting this event, we aim to increase awareness about cancer, educate the public about prevention and treatment, and facilitate access to much-needed resources for cancer patients and their families.”

Michael Nitegyeka, the vice chairman of Rotary Cancer Run 2023, revealed that the previous runs have contributed to the construction of a Cancer Ward at Nsambya that is already serving over 800 patients annually and a blood bank in Mengo Hospital that dispatches 1800 blood units per year.

“The Radiotherapy center under construction will play an integral role in ensuring individuals across Uganda and the region have access to life-saving therapies for individuals across Uganda.”

The Rotary Cancer Run 2023 will witness the main event happen at Kololo Independence Grounds, alongside regional runs spanning 40 districts, towns, and cities nationwide. With an anticipated participation of 50,000 individuals from every corner of Uganda, this event is set to mobilize the nation in support of the cause. Registration is currently open at UGX 30,000/= per participant, including a kit. The registration link is; http://tickets.ugandarotarycancer.org

Cancer Run avails an opportunity for Ugandans to participate in a marathon whose aim is to improve health care and treatment for cancer in the country.

According to the Kampala Cancer Registry data, the top cancers are; Kaposi sarcoma, cervical, breast, and prostate cancer. The high morbidity due to cancer in Uganda is mainly attributed to late detection.

