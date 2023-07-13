KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has refuted hearsays made by its disgruntled former staff member Mr. Henry Munaaba Dhikusooka and others, referring to them as false accusations.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the UBOS Executive Director Mr Chris N Mukiza said Mr Dhikusooka together with other dismissed staff have embarked on a smear campaign using online media houses and radio stations with the intention to undermine UBOS for their selfish motives.

“The main projects being targeted for sabotage by the errant staff are forthcoming National Population and Housing Census, redevelopment of UBOS Entebbe offices among others,” Mr Mukiza’s statement reads in part.

According to Mr. Mukiza, the smear campaign involves spreading false propaganda that the contract of the Executive Director had expired in March 2023 and that he is in office illegally.

“They also allege that the contracts of the Board Members had expired in June 2023 and therefore they are in office illegally. The US government withdrew funding for the Seventh round of Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, there was nepotism at the Bureau, there was financial mismanagement at UBOS and Mr Dhikusooka was dismissed on grounds of being a whistleblower,” he said.

He added: “The Bureau refutes the above false and malicious propaganda from the disgraced staff and hereby clears as follows.”

He says the contract of the Executive Director is running and he is in office legally, the contracts of the Board Members are still running and they are in office legally, and there were no financial services withdrawn by the US government apart from technical support for the Seventh round of Uganda Demographic and Health Survey which was no longer needed by UBOS.

“UBOS is an all-equal opportunity employer that hires every qualifying citizen without discrimination, and the Bureau’s leadership is steadfast and focused on delivering the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census,” Mr Mukiza said.

He added that Mr. John Mayende and Mr. Dhikusooka were dismissed on grounds of gross misconduct offences, but not for being whistle-blowers as they claim.

“The Bureau adheres to National laws, procedures, and guidelines while executing her mandate of developing, producing, and disseminating official statistics as well as supervising and monitoring the national statistical system,” he added.

He said the Bureau is guided by the institution’s Human Resource Manual and Public Service Standing orders during staff recruitment, staff development, and performance management, enforcement code of conduct, and staff retirement.

“The Bureau wishes to all key stakeholders particularly the public, that the country is on course to conduct the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census,” he said.

