Ugandans in the US are calling upon authorities to carry out investigations into the alleged mismanagement of funds by the leadership of the Uganda North American Association (UNNA) headed by Henrietta Wamala.

According to reports in the media, UNNA leadership is embroiled in a raw over $150,0000 (appx Shs549) which was received from President Museveni through the Minister of Energy and the State House senior presidential advisor on political Affairs.

It is alleged that the Minister and the political advisor convinced President Museveni that there was need to build a vibrant and strong NRM party base in America so as to counter the opposition.

Reports say that after these two government officials received the money, they got in touch with UNNA leadership so to share the spoil and later offer fake accountabilities with no mobilizations at all.

The cash handout was received during the San Francisco Convention in September, 2022, was unfortunately swindled and has apparently become a campaign matter ahead of the UNAA elections.

“The UNNA leadership driven by President Henrietta Wamala swindled the money having reduced it to partying, merrymaking heavily influenced by the greedy Senior Cabinet Minister and dubious Senior Presidential Political Advisor, hence becoming part of the misappropriated taxpayers’ money,” the whistleblower states in one of the dailies.

For starters, UNAA annually receives $100,000 (about Shs 353m) from government; $50,000 as community development funds for disbursement to members and $50,000 as contribution to organising activities.

To date, no proof corresponding to deposits of funds in any of UNAA’s bank accounts of financial systems. Ugandans living in North America say there are irregularities, including mismanagement of funds.

The Whistleblower further alleges that back in February, the Senior Cabinet Minister and the State House Senior Presidential Political Advisor, connived with leaders who posed as NRM representative in UNNA, met H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, where it’s said they conned him of another $150,000, in pretext of creating NRM Chapters in North America, which would counter the opposition, yet these were in existence with its known leaders.

“Today, UNAA is like a den of thieves, backed by a greedy Cabinet Minister and a dubious SPA/Political Affairs run by an errant Association President, Henrietta Wamala, her Executive Secretary Lambert Etibot, and fraudsters in Timothy Nyonjo and Ronnie Lwanga, who are swindling and misappropriating the funds from H.E. President Museveni and government, pretending to mobilise and strengthen the Ugandan community in North America,” the Whistleblower alleges.

In another development, there are reports that UNAA top leadership is seeking another bunch of $300,000 to organize campaign for elections, and $100,000 for the formation and strengthening of the NRM community in North America.

UNAA founders, former leaders, contestants, including a renown entertainer, Charles Bukenya Muvawala, Joan Bavuga, Christopher Nyeko, Steven Osito, Hudah Mukiibi, Patrick Ogwang, Fiora B Mbulaiteye Abe, Shantal Mbabazi, community members.

Investigative Journalist, Remmy Bahati, say UNAA has for long been infiltrated with fraud, abuse of office, petty fights, among others.

As a result, the founders want a united UNAA, which will bring together Ugandans living in North America, provide a platform on which they can network, share experiences and maintain the positive aspects of Ugandan culture, and abundant opportunities of their new home.

These have called for a launch into investigations of UNAA financial mishandling, in a bid to promote transparency.

“There is need to look at Madam Henrietta Wamala’s leadership, since they took over power, how they’ve been handling the Association’s finances,” a community member said.

Bahati has since launched investigations into the management of funds by the UNNA leadership were she points at Henrietta’s leadership and her team’s handling and management of finances.

“In the year 2020, first full year of operation, is the only time they filled taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Her management of finances during the 2020 Convention, which was slated to take place in San Francisco is too wanting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical event was cancelled and had to be hosted virtually via Zoom,” Bahati says.

In the post event report prepared by Executive Secretary, Lambert Etibot, the copies of financial returns submitted are not signed by any official, which raises suspicion.

Under the US law, tax exempt Organisations, are required to file forms declaring their incomes, and expenses.

UNAA falls under Charities & Organizations, and interestingly, Henrietta and her team claim to have used close to $275,237 on a Zoom Convention.

Notably, lots of money was awarded to UNNA Chapters, that are non-existent and also those with close associates, where they have recouped some of it on the other end.

As a result, UNAA community members need explanations from Henrietta and her team, regarding the source of inflated numbers spent on a Zoom convention in 2020.

However, the UNNA President has since denied knowledge of the alleged funds as quoted by one of the dailies.

“Whoever says $150,000 was brought to UNNA should bring evidence that it was dispatched to UNNA. Go and ask State House; we never received that money. The President has never sent money to UNNA to mobilize people here, he has never done that,” Wamala said.

Meanwhile, UNAA Chairman Board of Trustees, Ronnald Kabaale has since issued a letter suspending the operations of the Electoral Commission ahead of the coming elections until financial misappropriation and EC leadership is resolved.

