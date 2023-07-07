NTUNGAMO – Police have spoken out on the sadden death of Mr. Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye who passed away on Thursday evening at around 9:00 PM in a tragic road accident along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road in Itojo in Ntungamo district.

Police indicate that his motor vehicle registration number UBF 300Z (Land Cruiser) rammed into FUSO number plate UAZ 767D which had parked alongside the road.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the Land Cruiser with registration UBF 300Z, heading towards Kabale, rammed into a stationary FUSO truck registered as UAZ 767D. The FUSO truck had encountered a mechanical problem and was parked alongside the road in Itojo along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road,” said Kasasira Samson, Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson.

“Regrettably, Mr. Apollo Nyegamehe lost his life in the accident. His remains have been transferred to the mortuary at Itojo Hospital. The two injured individuals were swiftly transported to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for immediate medical attention,” he added.

Aponye was the Proprietor of Aponye City Mall, Mega Standard building and Aponye Fleet of Trailers.

He was one of the biggest local investors and one of the richest people but also the Rukiga District NRM Chairperson.

