KAMPALA – Ethiopian ambassador to Uganda, Her Excellency Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu has said that her stay in Uganda so far has been an amazing experience because of the welcoming and friendly people.

Ms Yimenu who was briefing the Public Diplomacy Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda on her tour of duty at her residence said that for the past few months she has spent in Uganda, life has been worthwhile for her.

“Uganda is like home away from home because the vegetables and other products we buy from the market are super organic. In my house I have a cook, we prepare it in our own format and it tastes the same as home,” she said.

The ambassador also pointed out that although she is not in her home country, she still enjoys the same experience in another African country.

According to her, Uganda is home to more than 5000 Ethiopians residing within its borders under various categories and about 500 Ethiopian professionals who are enjoying Uganda freely and doing businesses without any interference.

About her tour of duty

Ms Etsegenet revealed that she had for long yearned to be posted in an African country and ever since her posting in Uganda she has been busy handling numerous engagements and assignments.

“I was so happy when I received the news that I was assigned to serve in Uganda. I had a deep interest in being posted in an African country and am glad that I was posted in Uganda.”

She explained that so far, she has not encountered any challenges and hopes for the future to be as smooth as her initial days in Uganda.

“You cannot sleep in Uganda because you are always engaged in meetings here and there, more activities to get engaged in and I like that so much,” she shared.

Ethiopia-Uganda relations

Ms Etsegenet says she feels proud building on what her predecessor H.E Alemtshay Meseret left behind on the Ethiopia-Uganda relations which she describes as solid.

She says the two countries enjoy coradial relationships and she will enhance this with different thematic areas of concentration each year from her embassy to keep the relationship strong.

“It started from the early 1960s, signing of African Union agreement 1967, opening up of Uganda Embassy in Ethiopia and it has been maintained up to date.”

The ambassador plans to hold more high-level meetings, exchange visits of leaders, high level or ministerial level for knowledge sharing and strengthening of ties.

She revealed that she is also preparing to follow up on what was started by her predecessor such as implementing the signed agreements, fast tracking those in the pipeline and new if need arises.

“She left a conducive environment for me and I will have to follow up on all signed agreements, those in the pipeline and sign more when need arises.”

