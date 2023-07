NTUNGAMO – Ugandan businessman Aponye Nyegamehe of Aponye Uganda Limited has died in an accident.

Reports indicate that the Proprietor of Aponye City Mall, Mega Standard building and Aponye Fleet of Trailers passed away in a road accident in Itojo, Ntungamo district.

Aponye was one of the biggest local investors and one of the richest people but also the Rukiga District NRM Chairperson.

More to follow…

