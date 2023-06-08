Tenants on disputed land at Kasenyi in Entebbe municipality in Wakiso district faced a harsh reality as their semi-permanent structures were demolished and their belongings seized by court brokers in early morning raids on Wednesday.

The land in question has been the subject of a longstanding dispute between the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Patrick Kisitu, and Charles Nsamba who claim ownership with valid land titles.

Kisitu, and Nsamba both descendants of Charles Ffulu and Joseph Mbirontono respectively claim the land comprising Block 448 Plot 750 and Block 449 Plot 9 while UCAA also contends to have a title and other documentation for the same land. Hadijah Nankya, one of the affected tenants, lamented the loss of her property, including furniture, household items, and livestock from the seventy rooms that were destroyed.

Counsel Fahad Wasswa, representing Kisitu, revealed that they had been engaged in a court battle with UCAA, but the basis of the Authority’s claim remained unclear. Kisitu suspected that influential figures within UCAA were using the institution to wrongfully acquire their land. He alleged that UCAA had even been financing the legal costs of the defiant tenants, an unusual arrangement for a government parastatal supporting individuals’ legal battles.

Although most tenants eventually complied, five remained resolute, prompting the subsequent demolitions. Following the demolition exercise, officials from State House, led by Entebbe Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Fred Bamwine, convened a meeting where affected tenants were encouraged to file cases with the police and seek compensation. Bamwine extended his apologies and sympathies on behalf of the President to the affected residents, acknowledging the government’s failure to protect citizens and their property.

He emphasized that demand for rent did not justify property destruction and assault.

Bamwine issued directives for a meeting the next day, urging all parties involved to present their documentation supporting their claims. Kisitu’s counsel promptly provided photocopies of the client’s land title, but CAA’s lawyer, Lukwago David, was unable to present on behalf of his client. CAA officials, including Bashir Kalenge, the manager of Administration and Transport, stated that the disputed land contained government installations, specifically aviation equipment.

According to Kalenge, the property originally belonged to the former Ministry of Works, Transport, and Telecommunications, and when the ministry disbanded, the assets were transferred to CAA during its formation in 1991. However, Kisitu’s counsel argued that a freehold title from 1970 held no validity without antecedence from their mailo land titles dating back to the 1920s or earlier.

Later, CAA Publicist Vianney Luggya clarified that CAA served as custodians of government property and the matter was still pending before the court. Luggya urged patience until a final determination was made.

The dispute over the land exemplifies the historical complexities of Uganda’s land tenure system, stemming from the 1900 Buganda Agreement, which marked the end of Kabaka’s sovereign power over land in Buganda. Land was distributed among the English crown, the Kabaka, the Bakungu, and other notable individuals, laying the foundation for the mailo land system, where the land became individualized.

Following British colonial withdrawal and Uganda’s independence in 1962, the land previously owned by the Crown became public land under the Uganda Government. In 1975, President Idi Amin nationalized all land in Uganda. When Amin’s land reform decree was repealed, individuals whose mailo land had been nationalized regained ownership, which Kisitu argues should also apply to the Ffulu and Mbirontono families.

