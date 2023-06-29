KAMPALA – The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the UPDF has promoted Brigadier General Richard Otto to the Rank of Major General, Deo Akiiki, deputy UPDF Spokesperson has revealed.

The General officer was recently appointed the Chairperson of Security Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) in South Sudan whose role is to monitor chapter 2 of the peace agreement which deals with peace and security.

Prior to this appointment, he had served in Somalia as a Uganda Contingent Commander and back home as 3 Infantry Division commander respectively.

