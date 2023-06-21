KAMPALA – The Directorate of Crime Intelligence has successfully tracked down an armed gang of robbers who target mobile money operators, Polly Namaye – Deputy Police Spokesperson has revealed.

“This follows an intensive operation carried out by our flying Squad Unit, which recovered the police AK 47 riffle which was grabbed from a police officer of Nsangi Division on 29 May 2023,” she said in a statement.

On the fateful day, as the officer disembarked from a boda boda near the Division HQ check point at Nsangi, criminals ridding on motorcycles arrived, grabbed the weapon and sped off.

Namaye noted that they have since registered four mobile money incidents, including attempted murder by shooting of one of the victims who tried to make an alarm.

The most recent an armed robbery in Mubende, as depicted by a CCTV footage that went viral on social media in which a police officer of Kassanda CPL. Olaya Joseph was killed and his gun magazine stolen.

The deceased was part of the team that attempted to intercept the group as they fled on motorcycles from the scene.

“Six suspects have been arrested and the motor vehicle which they have been using in the robberies also recovered.

We have since established from our analysis interrogations and critical examination of the different scenes that the recovered gun was the same one used in different robberies recently by this racket.”

She revealed that further investigations are ongoing and reassured the public that all the criminals targeting mobile money dealers shall be brought to book.

