KASSANDA – Police in Kassanda are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder by shooting that claimed one of their colleagues.

The incident took place on June 19, 2023, at 5:40 pm in Kyakitanga Village, Manyogaseka Sub-county, Kassanda District.

CPL Olaya Joseph, Badge No. 52590 was attached to Kiganda Police Station.

SP Rachel Kawala – Police Spokesperson, Wamala Region said that at the said time, three armed robbers entered a mobile money agent shop (soda depot) owned by Bonani Janvier Fils in Kalongo, Mubende District before they stole various items of unidentified value and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

“Upon receiving this information, our officers, led by the Officer in Charge of Kiganda Police Station, immediately initiated pursuit of the suspects with the aim of apprehending them. During the pursuit, the suspects shot CPL. Oloya, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.”

“The suspects also took CPL Oloya’s magazine but left the firearm behind,” she added.

Kawala revealed that a red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle Reg No UDX 755C, belonging to the suspects, has been recovered.

Police assured the public that they will apprehend all individuals involved in the incident.

