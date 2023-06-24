OYAM — Uganda People’s Congress candidate in the Oyam North By-election Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio has on the weekend campaigned in Acaba Sub-county where she was received by a huge crowd.

Dr. Apio who was in the company of UPC Secretary General Ebil Fred, Regional Vice Chairperson of Lango Mr. Chris Ongom, and former LC V Chairperson of Oyam Adea Nelson among other leaders has been touching base with the people of Oyam District and she is known for her remarkable community services which have highly contributed to the household development of the people in the district.

“Based on that personal record and the Party domainace, the people of Oyam North see a great leader in her and we strongly believe that the electorates are determined to send Dr. Eunice to Parliament on 6th July 2023 and benefit from her rich experience in communal services through the opportunities she will lobby and bring home,” saix Muzeyi Faizo, the UPC’s Head of Media and Commutations.

On Saturday, Dr. Apio campaigned in Ngai Sub County. They are expected to campaign in Abok Sub County on Sunday.

The Oyam North County seat fell vacant following the death of Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who was gunned down by his personal bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2, 2023.

The Electoral Commission (EC) nominated four candidates to be in the race out of the nine aspirants that had earlier picked nomination forms.

Those nominated include; Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Mr Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

The nominees are now fighting for about 50,000 voters living in the constituency with a population of 160,624 people.

Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related