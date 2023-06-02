KAMPALA – A Condom designed to help lovemaking last longer has been launched on the Ugandan market.

Kiss Extra Time from DKT International Uganda, contains an anesthetic that delays a man’s orgasm by “minutes”, the company says.

Dr. Queen Aminah Biobaku, the DKT International Country Manager for Uganda said Kiss Extra Time is designed to help prolong sexual performance and to achieve a more satisfying experience for couples.

“Kiss Extra Time comes with a unique delay lubricant inside the condom which acts as a mild and temporary numbing agent for the man, to help him last longer and delay climax,” she said during the product launch on Friday.

“We understand that many couples seek ways to extend their moments of intimacy for mutual satisfaction and pleasure, we believe that Kiss Extra Time provides the perfect solution. This unique combination of high-quality, dual functionality and pleasure ensures that couples can now enjoy longer-lasting, more fulfilling sexual experiences with Extra Time for Extra Pleasure.”

Dr. Moses Okello, the promotions manager for DKT International Uganda said as a social marketing organization involved in sexual and reproductive, they are always innovating ways to keep members of the public safe, especially in regards to sexually transmitted infections.

“We introduced a diverse portfolio of condom variants including Kiss Classic, Kiss Chocolate, Kiss Strawberry, Kiss Studded, and Kiss Passion fruit to ensure we bring things of every day and put them into condom use which allows one to remove the stigma associated with condom use,” Dr. Okello said.

