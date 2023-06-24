MBARARA — A total of 434 youth have today graduated from the KCB Bank Uganda and GIZ-funded KCB-GIZ Twekozese Programme at the Nyamitanga Technical Institute in Mbarara City.

The new graduates bring to 2,165 the total number of students who have successfully completed the vocational skills programme.

The graduation ceremony, which was presided over by Minister of State for Animal Industry, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, who represented the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Her Excellency Janet Kataha Museveni, was attended by KCB Bank officials, representatives from GIZ, the Shema Woman MP, Mbarara local government officials, religious, local and community leaders.

In her speech read by Hon. Rwamirama, the First Lady congratulated the graduands, their parents and wished them the best as they go out to transform their communities using the acquired skills. She emphasized the importance of honesty and patriotism as they join the employment world.

“The Twekozese program is a welcome effort to channel skills to the appropriate employment. I encourage you to be exemplary in your services to the nation. Be faithful and loyal to your clients and be willing to work hard for a better life. In all you do be honest and patriotic”, the speech read.

In his speech, Hon. Rwamirama emphasized the importance of vocational training in driving economic development and encouraged the graduates to seize the opportunities available to them.

“I congratulate the graduates of the KCB-GIZ Twekoseze Programme that are being celebrated today. The government supports such programs and we are committed to transforming communities from peasantry to middle-income status”’, Hon. Rwamirama said and commended KCB and GIZ for the initiative.

“As you embark on this journey of job creation and employment, remember that you hold the key to unlocking the potential of our community. Your success will not only transform your lives but also contribute to the overall prosperity of our district and region. I urge you to continue harnessing your newfound skills and create innovative solutions that will shape a brighter future for us all,” he advised the graduands.

The 434 youth who are the last batch of the first phase of the programme join other young Ugandans that have graduated from 13 Vocational Institutes across the country.

The programme which kicked off in July 2021 was a collaboration between the two organizations to curb the increasing unemployment in the country by aiming at creating 25,000 jobs. The vocational skilling program, is aimed at equipping young Ugandans with vocational and comprehensive training in skills in building & construction, masonry, carpentry, plumbing, welding, and electric installation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Edgar Byamah, the Managing Director KCB Bank Uganda, congratulated the graduands upon the milestone and reiterated KCB’s commitment to supporting their continued growth and development in their careers.

“We will continue to provide you with the financial solutions and support you need to achieve your goals and take your businesses to the next level,” Byamah said.

During their respective courses, the graduates received practical guidance and mentorship from seasoned industry professionals, equipping them with the tools to compete effectively both in Uganda and the East African region.

GIZ Country Director, Mr. James Macbeth was represented by the E4D Project Manager Jegan. He congratulated the graduands and advised them to use attained skills to change their communities.

He said, “The skills acquired through this course won’t get you the jobs. Go out and look for employment or create your own opportunities”, he urged.

The graduands and their accompanying family members couldn’t hide their joy as they proudly showed off their certificates, hugged and congratulated each other. They expressed their appreciation to KCB and GIZ for the life changing opportunity.

“As someone who was working for Shs 30,000 monthly before I enrolled in the Programme, I’m excited that I can also go and earn decent money using the acquired skills”, said Atamba Romas.

“My life has been transformed and I look forward to a better self-sustaining future. I urge my fellow graduands not to sit on the acquired skills but to go out and get or create jobs”, said Nampijja Shadida a graduands with a hearing disability from Mbale School of the deaf.

93 start-up tool kits for masonry, carpentry, welding, Electrical, and plumbing were given to the best-performing graduands.

The ceremony was filled with bliss, as participants were awarded certificates of completion, symbolizing their accomplishments and commitment in the various training fields.

