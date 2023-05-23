Victoria University has officially launched its ‘Learn German Work in Germany’ Programme that will link its students to several jobs in Germany.

The programme, which was launched on Saturday, May 20, 2023, will create opportunities in Information Technology (IT), tourism and hospitality sectors.

The programme is part of Victoria University’s Career Readiness and Employability programme, which was launched early this month.

As part of the programme, Victoria University has partnered with Arbeitsvermittlung Westfalen-Lippe company (AWL), a German firm, whose CEO Mr. Jörg Schäfer, was present at the launch.

Mr Schäfer in his remarks said when you have an opportunity to work in Germany, you can easily fly out, with your family; and they will all be availed a medical cover, while in Germany.

At the same function, AWL established a permanent German Language testing centre at Victoria University, enabling Ugandans to learn and obtain the required language proficiency for working in Germany.

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga revealed that they were thrilled by this extraordinary accomplishment and the limitless possibilities it offers to their students.

“The possibilities for our students have expanded, and we are thrilled about this remarkable achievement,” Dr. Muganga said.

“Ugandans abroad send home over $1.2bn in a year. We also want to create jobs for our graduates. This is the reason we have gone for the Overseas Job Placement Programme in the United Kingdom and Germany,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor further explained that they have revolutionalised their style of teaching.

“We have simplified the way you access lectures. We nolonger have lectures from Monday to Friday. We only have one or two lectures for you, under our VU Block Model, the first of its kind in Africa,” he said.

The university’s graduates have already secured companies abroad willing to employ them as soon as they graduate. Apart from Germany, in the United Kingdom, they have partnered with CWG Recruit to support their graduate nurses and midwives to secure employment placements.

As part of the CR&E Programme, the University also launched its 2023 Career Ambassador, Sheebah Karungi.

