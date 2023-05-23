KAMPALA — Victoria University has described talk and viral list of ‘expired courses’ released by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) as not factual, after students and graduates in the purported programmes expressed anxiety and shock.

According to the list (which has seen been deemed fake by NCHE), the 10 programs at Victoria University labelled as expired included; a Master of Arts in public administration, Diploma in human resource management, Diploma in business administration, Diploma in information technology, a Foundation Program, Bachelor’s degree in Finance and banking among others.

However, in response to the above list, the Management of Victoria University has trashed the list as being fake and doctored by unknown individuals with yet-to-ve-identified motives and that when NCHE was on the same, they disowned issuing such a list which should hence be treated with contempt.

“This is to draw your attention to the above-mentioned subject matter (alleged expired academic programmes), which has been making rounds on social media stating that universities in Uganda including Victoria University are running any expired academic programmes. We have contacted the National Council for Higher Education and established that the document being circulated is fake news and should be treated as such,” reads in part, a MEMO dated May 22 from Victoria University’s Academic Registrar.

“We are not running expired academic programmes at VU,” the Academic Registrar reassured the students.

VU Vice-Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga in a separate statement reiterated that all the programs currently offered are up to date and meet all the required standards set by the NCHE and are always submitted on time to NCHE for re-accreditation and meet the required standards.”

“As a fully chartered and reputable university, Victoria University assures the public and students that all our programs have undergone rigorous review and are completely up-to-date,” stated VC Lawrence Muganga.

“We have received official letters from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), confirming the compliance of each programme,” he added.

Muganga further noted that following the circulating list, the University contacted NCHE directly for authentication of the release and they (NCHE) “unequivocally disowned the list and deemed it fake.”

“…Therefore, we strongly advise treating this list with the contempt it deserves, particularly in relation to Victoria University,” he noted in a Monday evening communique

Equipped with dozens of courses that are at an international level, Victoria University has for years proved to be in ‘the driving seat’ academically committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high-quality education, student-centred learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

The University has since launched a couple of programs like the Career Readiness & Employability Program aiming to equip students with world-class hands-on skills and boost their experience before even graduating which will give them higher chances of being considered in the job market.

The University also this week launched a ‘Learn Germany-Work in Germany’ program that will connect its students with exciting job opportunities in Information Technology (IT) and Tourism & Hospitality sectors in Germany

