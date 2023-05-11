KAMPALA – The situation is still alarming along the Kampala-Masaka highway after the river Katonga burst its banks on Thursday.

The water levels at Katonga River have risen significantly, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians attempting to cross.

“For your safety, we strongly advise using alternative routes while we collaborate with UNRA to address the situation promptly,” police said in a statement.

They also urged travellers from Kampala to utilize the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative and those from Masaka to take the Masaka-Ssembabule Road as a diversion.

UNRA also said, “Due to severe flooding at Katonga threatening traffic flow & following advice from police, we urge motorists from Kampala to Masaka to DIVERT & use Mpigi—Kanoni—Maddu—Ssembabule—Masaka, & vice versa for those from Masaka—K’la as we allow water levels to subside.”

“This detour will remain in place until the water levels have sufficiently subsided. We thank you for your cooperation,” they added.

However, residents say Katonga swamp which would have contained the water has been encroached on by different investors at the watch of the authorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related