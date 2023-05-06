President Museveni has reshuffled UPDF leadership — transferring and appointing six senior army officers in command and administrative positions in a mini Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) reshuffle.

Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye confirmed the changes made by President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces.

According to the new changes, Maj Gen Don Williams Nabasa who was the commandant Military police has been appointed commander 3rd Infantry Division in Moroto, Brig Gen James Kinalwa was appointed Chief of Personnel and Administration while Brig Gen Eugene Ssenkumba Ssebugwawo who has been Chief of Personnel and Administration is appointed head of National Emergency coordination centre at the office of Prime Minister (OPM).

Others are Brig Gen William Beinomugisha who has been the commandant of 5th infantry Division now named Commandant Military Police and Brig Keith Katungi from Somali appointed commandant 5th infantry Division.

Among the nominated candidates include Battle hardened Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe who was replaced by Maj Gen Nabasa.

Gen Balikudembe commanded and controlled the Division covering the greater Eastern Uganda since 2019.

During his tenure as the Division Commander and chairperson of disarmament committee, Brig Gen Balikudembe is credited for overall command, control and coordination in the conduct of disarmament operations in Karamoja sub region making significant strides with 1,128 guns and 11,177 ammunitions recovered since 2019.

Maj Gen Nabasa will oversee all UPDF operations in the mineral-rich restive sub region located in the north eastern Uganda.

