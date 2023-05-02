KAMPALA – Police in Kampala Metropolitan are investigating circumstances under which a UPDF officer killed his boss, Minister Rtd. Col. Charles Okello Engola whom he was bodyguarding.

The State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations was shot dead on Tuesday morning.

Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson says Pte. Wilson Sabiiti shot his boss at his home in Kyanja at around 9am before he also shot himself.

“The bodyguard fired multiple shots at close range and killed the Hon. Minister as he was entering in his official vehicle. He died at the scene.”

He added, “The suspect also shot and wounded the ADC, Lt. Ronald Otim, before fleeing to Kyanja trading center on foot, where he entered into a salon and shot himself dead.”

Police say the motive of the murder has not yet been established and the investigation is currently in the early stages of review, with CID and forensic experts, already documenting the scene.

“The DIGP and a team of Directors have visited the scene and extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, friends and relatives.”

Born on 12 October 1958 in present-day Oyam District, Engola 65, was a Ugandan politician and retired Colonel in the Uganda People’s Defence Force.

He was born to Chief (Jago) Nasan Engola and Ketula Engola of Awangi, in Iceme, Oyam district.

He was also the grandson of Rwot Olong Adilo, and also great-grandson of Rwot Olwa Abelli of Iceme.

Engola was appointed to the position of minister of state for defense on 6 June 2016, replacing General Jeje Odongo, who was appointed Cabinet Minister of Internal Affairs. He concurrently serves as the Member of Parliament representing Oyam North County in the 10th Parliament (2016 – 2021).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related