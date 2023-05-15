BUSIA – Police in Busia have in custody an officer who was seen in a CCTV video shooting and killing an Indian businessman in Kampala.

On Friday afternoon, police recorded a tragic incident when one of their officers PC Wabwire Ivan, shot and killed UTTAM BHANDARI at Rajja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

Wabwire who was on Sunday evening arrested is alleged to had not agreed with the businessman over loan balance.

“He had taken a loan and had issued with servicing it. Today he came and a misunderstanding developed between him and the deceased. The police officer shot dead the moneylender,” said an eyewitness who preferred anonymity to the story.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the suspect was traced with the aid of Flying Squad and arrested on 14 May 23 at around 0700 hours in Busia Municipality at Customs.

“Wabwire Ivan aged 30 a police officer attached to CPS Kampala is currently detained at CPS Busia pending transfer to CPS Kampala. We want to thank the officers who worked for the last 42 hours to ensure that Wabwire is arrested.”

