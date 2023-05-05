KAMPALA — Goldmine Finance Limited, a leading financial institution is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest branch in Ntinda, Kampala. The announcement of the new branch that is located at Aponye mall was made during the grand opening ceremony that was graced by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem.

The new branch that boasts a modern facility in the heart of Kampala comes to provide customers with a seamless banking experience. It features a comfortable waiting area, and a team of friendly and knowledgeable staff members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Allan Tayebwa , Managing Director of Goldmine Finance stated that “We are excited to expand our presence to Ntinda to provide our customers and the general public with greater accessibility to our financial products and services.” He added that “Our new branch is a reflection of our strong commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and personalized services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

With this new expansion, customers should expect a wide range of financial services at the new branch, including personal loans, business loans and mobile loans. The new branch’s regular business hours will be from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

In his remarks, the Rt. Hon Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem said that ‘’I am happy to be a part of this huge milestone. And I am very proud of Goldmine Finance’s success story; a story of a young man who created a business almost 10 years ago serves as an inspiration to so many Ugandans today. The Minister encouraged young people to think outside of the box, to have the strong will and belief in oneself to create businesses.

Among other guests was Ezra Balihamwe, UMRRA Director of Supervision, Alfred Agaba, the Goldmine Finance Chairman Board of Directors and clients.

As Goldmine Finance, we appreciate all our partners and clients that have supported us over the years. And to celebrate this milestone, we will be offering exciting promotions for new customers who will visit the Ntinda branch.

