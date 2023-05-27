KAMPALA – The Ethiopian embassy in Uganda joined the rest of the African countries to commemorate African Day that is marked annually on May 25.

The event that took place at the Kololo Independence Grounds started with a grand march to mark the 60th Anniversary of AfricanUnion, with the theme “Acceleration of AFCFTA Implementation to Ensure the Economic Independence of Africa.”

The Ethiopian envoy, collaborating with the Ethiopian Diaspora Community and the Ethiopian Airlines set up a marvelous section at the event, where they showcased the richness of culture and heritage that their country has to offer.

There was a display of traditional clothes, food and coffee. The Unique Amharic Alphabet was also promoted entertainingly where visitors practiced writing their names in the script. This excited Premier Robinah Nabbanja, the day’s guest of honour who was touring the different sections of displays from the various countries.

The Ethiopian booth also attracted guests such as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Head of missions & representatives of African Embassies accredited to Uganda, Higher Officials from various Governmental and Private Organizations, Fraternal Associations, and Invited Guests.

In her remarks, Ms Sara wolelaw Malese, the Charge d’ Áffaires, Public Diplomacy & Diaspora Affairs at the Ethiopian Embassy in Uganda, explained that attendees were also treated to a charming Ethiopian ” “Gursha from Agelgil.” presentation and were invited to partake in the magnificent custom of feeding with hands, feeding others, and dining together.

“We also took them through procedures of making Ethiopian Coffee. They tasted it free of charge and this left many impressed with what they witnessed from the Ethiopian tent,” she said.

The event also had various African countries participate in entertaining guests with their cultural songs and dances.

