KAMPALA – Equiti Group, a firm that operates several retail brokerages across the world has launched operations in Uganda.

Called FXPesa, the broker will be operated by EGM Securities – Equiti Group’s Ugandan subsidiary, according to Samwel Kiraka, the CEO, EGM Securities, Kenya subsidiary.

Located at Rumee Building in Kampala, the FXPesa will also operate a free financial education centre dubbed FXPesa Academy in Uganda.

The FXPesa academy is part of the global Equiti Group in Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific, with entities regulated and licensed by seven market regulators, Mr. Kiraka, explained.

“The Equiti Group is a fintech firm that provides online technology for trading forex, ETFs, shares, indices, commodities and futures as CFDs. The company aims to deliver financial opportunities globally in progressive and emerging markets.”

Moonika Jurgenfeldt, the Commercial Director for Equiti Group in Africa, told reporters at the launch on Saturday, May 20 that the Ugandan FXPesa outlet would help the country’s initiatives to uplift the quality of life for its people through improved levels of financial literacy.

“Through FXPesa’s education programmes, we want to equip Ugandans to make informed financial and economic decisions that improve their income levels and drive economic growth,” she said, adding that FXPesa Academy in Kampala as an entry point into the Ugandan market.

“FXPesa’s expansion into Uganda is in line with Equiti Group’s global growth strategy and investment in Uganda and the rest of Africa. As we expand our operations across Africa, we remain committed to providing accessible and reliable financial knowledge to communities across the continent.”

Norbert Kiiza Barigye, Education Lead for FXPesa Academy in Uganda, said the financial centre has delivered financial education to over half a million people in different East African nations including Kenya and Tanzania.

“Ugandans are very excited at the opportunity to learn more about financial literacy related to improving their wealth. The learnings will include risk controls, how to generate income by online trading and the convenience of safe deposits and withdrawals using mobile money.

“The numerous programmes offered by FXPesa will empower Ugandans with the right tools – as well as knowledge – to take sustainable decisions in the financial markets space.”

A team of FXPesa professionals based in Kampala will provide training and support backed by the group’s global team of experts with the required depth of knowledge and expertise.

Kampala’s FXPesa Academy will primarily focus on providing quality and free financial education seminars and money management training. It will also offer a wide range of valuable educational tools that will give Ugandans the knowledge they need to improve their financial literacy levels and empower them with practical skills to access and trade on the global markets.

