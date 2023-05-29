KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 into law, the speaker of parliament Anita among has confirmed on Monday morning.

In a statement addressed to countrymen and women, Speaker Among said: “His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has executed his Constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91 (3) (a) of the 1995 Constitution and assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023”.

She said the law will help to strengthen and protect the sanctity of family; as per Article 31 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

“We have stood strong to defend the Culture, Values and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of our National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, the Speaker said, praising President Museveni for his steadfast action in the interest of Ugandans.

“With a lot of humility, I thank my colleague Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure, in the interest of our Country. By their action, we have lived by our motto: For God and our Country. On behalf of the Parliament of Uganda, I thank the people of Uganda for the prayers and encouragement as we executed our mandate in line with Articles I and 79 of the Constitution”.

Speaker Among urged the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act – says that the people of Uganda have spoken, “and it is your duty now to enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner”.

The law enjoys wide support in Uganda, including among church leaders and others who have called for a harsh new law targeting homosexuals. It was introduced by an opposition lawmaker who said his goal was to punish the “promotion, recruitment, and funding” of LGBTQ activities in the country.

Only two of 389 legislators present for the voting session opposed the bill.

Death penalty

The law prescribes the death penalty for the offence of “aggravated homosexuality,” and life imprisonment for “homosexuality”.

Aggravated homosexuality is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

Jail terms of up to 20 years for those who advocate or promote the rights of LGBTQ people.

A suspect convicted of attempted aggravated homosexuality will be jailed for 14 years and the offence of “attempted homosexuality” is punishable by up to 10 years, according to the bill.

