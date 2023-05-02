KAMPALA, UGANDA: The Minister of State for Labour Hon Charles Engola has been killed in a shooting spree that marred a hair salon in Kisasi, a Kampala Suburb this morning.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Oyam North constituency was assassinated by his bodyguard, who turned rowdy and fired bullets at people before shooting himself dead in the process.

The motive and identity of the killer soldier were yet to be established by press time but Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire in a brief tweet confirmed the incident and said a detailed police statement would come along later.

