KAMPALA – The Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) has appointed Aggrey Oriwo as the new chief executive officer, taking over from Dr. Laila Macharia who moves to chair the board.

Mr. Oriwo has extensive experience leading digital transformation across business intelligence sectors and the media. He was previously the managing director at global research firm Ipsos, overseeing the East Cluster Business Unit.

“I am incredibly excited by this tremendous opportunity. The world of work and the trajectory of careers are changing, and we must provide fit-for-purpose training in emerging areas,” said ADMI CEO Aggrey Oriwo.

“A strong college sector is essential to the strength of Africa’s workforce, and it is critical now more than ever to shape our young professionals in a way that they find rewarding demand-driven careers,” he added.

Aggrey will lead the expansion of ADMI’s digital training solutions designed to help businesses and individuals upskill and reskill in high-demand areas.

Students learn about areas like artificial intelligence, data analysis, digital marketing, or cybersecurity with professionals who lead their fields inside some of the best companies and institutions in Africa.

ADMI attracts students all across Africa and has cemented international partnerships in its ambitious bid to offer a world-class digital learning experience at the nexus of tech, business, and creativity, leaning into the future of work needs to equip students with in-demand skills and qualifications.

