KAMPALA — World Bicycle Relief donated 1200 Buffalo bicycles worth UGX 900 million to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) to bolster humanitarian community responses.

The bicycles will be used by URCS volunteers and staff through community visits and reach the most vulnerable communities, Robert Kwesiga, URCS General Secretary said during the handover ceremony at their headquarters on Friday, April 21.

“This has come in at a time when we are trying to ensure the volunteers and staff who do a tough job and make us who we are sorted in terms of easy mobility. Some of these people can in a day walk 10 kilometres with a backpack on the back in difficult terrain where even getting water is not easy,” the General Secretary said.

He said the bicycles will support URCS Volunteers in communities to deliver timely services to the people they serve.

“A volunteer who has been walking 10 kilometres will see a difference with the bicycle to facilitate the job to be done faster and easier,” he said.

He said the Buffalo bicycles will be given to volunteers and staff in the field, mostly in rural areas.

“They will be distributed according to needs. The branches with more active volunteers doing field work will get more bicycles.”

Mr. Sean Granville – Ross, the Senior Global Director of Programs for Buffalo Bicycles said the bicycles are made with special features to help navigate difficult terrains.

“These are the Land Cruisers of the bicycle world and we are very confident that when you think about durability, quality and ability to keep on the road, Buffalo bicycles are the ones to look out for. This bicycle has been designed to allow people challenged by distance to overcome it,” Sean Granville said.

“With this bicycle, the burden of the 10 kilometres that volunteers walk will no longer be there. The bicycle is designed to carry 100kgs and we hope they will contribute to mandate and mission of Red Cross by enabling them reach and help people in need quickly.”

He however noted that they will be training mechanics to work on the bicycles but also set up spare part shops to ensure available in locations where the volunteers are.

World Bicycle Relief has set up a warehouse in Uganda where they’re selling the cycles to walk in customers and organizations.

