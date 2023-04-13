After a successful start to the Guinness Bright House tour in Gulu last year, the creative platform is back and this time around, it’s headed east to Jinja.

The platform is an immersive experience off the brand’s Black Shines Brightest Campaign that not only gives consumers an opportunity to interact with the dark, bold and iconic liquid that is Guinness, but also champions culture and cheer leads Uganda’s brightest creatives across music, art, fashion, content creation and sports (football).

Since the launch of the campaign in 2022, the brand has collaborated with a plethora of creative minds from all over the country. These include award winning cinematographer Loukman Ali, celebrated videographer Sasha Vybz, comedian and digital content creator Uncle Mo, Afro star Azawi, fashionista Xenson, painter Kwiz-era and Northern Uganda star Polite Mosko who performed at the Gulu edition of the tour that took place at the Innovation Village in Gulu town in December.

Speaking to the media about the Jinja edition of the Bright House, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza emphasised that the brand has not only achieved what it set out to do but is going bigger in the upcoming editions.

“I am very happy to see that what we envisioned the Guinness Bright House to be is what we have achieved, a platform that not only celebrates creatives around the country but also shines a light on their work and has been able to facilitate collaborations,” she said.

“We are excited to be taking the experience to Jinja. We are working with some amazing talents to bring it to life, and I cannot wait for everyone else to see what Jinja has to offer,” she added.

The fete is set to attract some of the biggest creatives and artists in Jinja and is expected to take place on May 6 at the Makerere Business School grounds in Jinja.

Access to the Bright House is invite only. However, limited tickets can be won by following the Guinness Uganda social media pages for a chance to be part of the Bright House in Jinja.

