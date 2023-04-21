The Pan African Optician Lapaire has partnered with ICEA LION General Insurance to expand its services to everyone with ICEA LION Medical Insurance Cover. The aim of this partnership is to allow Ugandans who benefit from this medical insurance to have an opportunity to access Lapaire’s affordable services and products across the country without breaking the bank.

This partnership comes at a time when Lapaire has attained a significant milestone by stretching its wings across Uganda, with over 10 branches across the country while in the process of opening many more in Kampala and upcountry over the next twelve months.

“We are very glad to have ICEA LION General Insurance aboard to support us in our mission to make eye care services more accessible across Uganda. We believe this partnership will benefit both parties but most especially the beneficiaries of ICEA LION health Insurance looking for quality eye care services.” said Roseline Kilonzo, Lapaire East Africa Regional Manager.

ICEA LION General CEO Gabriel Kuria, reiterated ICEA LION’s commitment to ensuring that all clients have access to quality and affordable medical services.

“This partnership with Lapaire presents an opportunity for our clients to access affordable eye care services from a company with vast experience in innovative technology to provide state-of-the-art eyewear options, and free vision tests to the lower and middle-income population.” Added the ICEA LION General CEO Gabriel Kuria.

The non-coverage of optical care by insurance companies has been listed as one of many reasons why eye care in Africa tends to be expensive and inaccessible to over 85% population in the sub-Saharan region.

According to the World Health Organization, 550 million people in Africa need glasses however yet 1% of them own a pair (WHO 2015 reports).

