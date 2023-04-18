KAMPALA – As Muslims approach the end of their holy month this week, believers at Gadafi Mosque in Kampala have received different food items, courtesy of Diamond Trust Bank – DTB.

The food items include sacks of sugar, rice, cooking oil, and flour, among others.

Handing over the donations, Andrew Musanje, the Head of Branches & Alternate Business at DTB commended the Muslims for moving the journey with them, noting that the foodstuffs are just a token of appreciation.

“As DTB, we have always been giving back to the Muslim community and today we have decided to come to Old Kampala Muslim Mosque, one of our partners in business to give back to them.”

He noted that as DTB they appreciate the month of Ramadan and giving back to their Muslim brothers and sisters is a reward.

“We are therefore here on the occasion of Ramadan iftar to celebrate the breaking of the fast – one of the most sacred and joyful rituals of Islam. Our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country and the entire world have been fasting and breaking the fast together as a sign of celebrating common humanity and the universal values of peace, charity, community, and family,” said Musanje.

He encouraged them to bank with us DTB, noting that, “with us, you are secure.”

Sheikh Shaban Mubaje Ramadhan, the Grand Mufti of Uganda, thanked DTB for such a good gesture which strengthens the ties between the bank and the Muslim community.

Mubaje asked the Muslims to embrace DTB products and services revealing that all the mosques have been given DTB accounts to use countrywide.

“Only in the districts where you (DTB) have no branch, is when we shall look for an alternative,” he pledged.

About DTB

Diamond Trust Bank – DTB is a leading regional bank, listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). An affiliate of the Aga Khan Development Network, STB has operated in East Africa for over seventy years.

DTB’s focus on the SME sector’s commitment to enhancing convenience for customers through branch network expansion has driven the bank’s growth in recent years.

With over one hundred and thirty branches in Kenya, Tanzania Uganda, and Burundi some of which are 24/7 digital branches, DTB is committed to enabling people to advance with confidence and success. The bank’s heritage and values are articulated in its brand promise, to achieve more and brought to life through an engaged diverse workforce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related