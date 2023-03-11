Kenyan top Artist manager and CEO of RKC Record Label, Joseph Noriega alias Noriega Donself has threatened to sue the culprit behind the hacking of Otile Brown’s YouTube account which have caused the top Kenyan artiste to lose over 12 of his official music videos.

Early this week, the Kenyan musician official youtube account was hacked and songs such a “Chaguo la Moyo”, “Baby Love”, “Dusuma”, “Hi”, “Watoto na Pombe”, “In Love”, “Samantha”, “Aiyana”, “Crush, “Regina”, “Ndagukunda” and “Jamila” were deleted from his youtube channel which have almost 190 million views.

“We have information of the person who hacked my artist’s official account, our legal team is currently working on suing him for all the damages caused. It is a deliberate attempt to stop us from working and fans from enjoying good music from Otile, we will get to the top of this issue,” an emotional Noriega said in an interview from South Africa where Otile is scheduled to perform over the weekend.

Noreiga however assured fans of his team’s commitment to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Otile Brown joins the list of Kenyan musicians whose YouTube account has been hacked. Nadia Mukami Nviiri the Storyteller’s accounts also got hacked in the past.

