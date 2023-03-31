KAMPALA —The government of Uganda and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia joint venture blueprint to build a modern Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.

The Ministry of Finance has finalised the budget and presented a supplementary request to Parliament of UGX. 86.4 billion to co-invest in the project.

Accordingly, the modern ultra Convention Centre will later, also host the South Summit of the G77 and China.

MPs on the Budget Committee appreciated the foresight of the project and have indicated the request will be approved.

According to the architectural designs and bill of quantities for the engineering works are still being prepared, but the construction is estimated to cost $40m (Shs147b), multiple sources with working knowledge of the project say.

Mr. Sudhir provided the land and technical supervision of the project, with Finance Minister Matia Kasaija saying the government lacked enough money to build its own convention centre on its land.

“It is an urgent project, and a lot of money is needed which will be difficult for government [to muster at short notice]. [The] government does not have all the money. There are many things we have to do; so, if we find a partner, it is easier,” the Minister said earlier,

adding: “We are undertaking the project in partnership with Sudhir. [The government puts in] and Sudhir puts in money. The architects are still calculating, and then we will know how much government, and Sudhir are going to pay. If we go together in business, when it starts to make money, we share the profits.”

