KAMPALA – The British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey OBE hosted the 2021 Chevening and Commonwealth scholars back home following their successful completion of postgraduate studies in the UK.

24 future leaders from Uganda were awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship in 2021. Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarship scheme and has been running since 1983. It offers a fully funded one-year master’s degree in any field at any of the UK’s top universities. Uganda currently has 314 Chevening alumni and an active association.

32 scholars from Uganda were awarded the Commonwealth scholarship in 2021. Commonwealth Scholarships offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) enables talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development. The CSC offers masters’, PhDs and fellowships and aims to promote equity and inclusion, reward merit, and deliver widespread access to education, especially to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

To date, over 35,000 people have taken up a Commonwealth Scholarship since the first group of 175 Scholars arrived in the UK in 1960. During the past six decades, the scheme has constantly developed, adapting to changing structure of the Commonwealth of today. Uganda boosts of a portfolio of over 1700 alumni of the Commonwealth Scholarship.

This year’s Chevening and Commonwealth welcome home event was an opportunity for the scholars to meet their respective alumni networks and to introduce themselves to key stakeholders from the Ministry of Education as well as staff members of the British High Commission.

In her remarks to the scholars, British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E Kate Airey said ‘The UK is proud of our scholarship programmes, aimed at supporting future global leaders. We look forward to building our relationships further with you. Your high level of ambition is one we are proud to support. We want you make a positive contribution to the national agenda of Uganda. Welcome to the UK in Uganda family.

Ketty Lamaro, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education added ‘The Ministry of Education appreciates the UK’s support to Ugandans via these scholarships and appreciates the benefits these have on equipping and supporting the development of Ugandans’. The Ministry will continue to support and applaud such scholarship initiatives, as we cannot do this alone and welcome bigger numbers of scholars who can go and study in first class universities in the UK

