KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 brief the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, and other Ministry officials on the outcome of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

This is in line with the mandate of the Board.

The briefing, a precursor to the release of the results, is expected to take place at State House, Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will be done by Dan Odongo, the UNEB’s executive secretary, and the board’s chairperson, Prof. Mary Okwakol.

After the briefing, an announcement of the official date for the release of the results, and the related modalities will be done.

KFM, quoting junior education minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo reports the exams are likely to be released Thursday 09.

This will be the second set of the national exams to be released after PLE results that were released last week.

A total of 349,445 candidates registered to sit the examination from 3703 Examination Centres.

Of these, 175,923 (50.3%) of the candidates are males, while 173,522 (49.7%) are females.

A total of 114,200 (32.7%) of the candidates were funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) Programme, while 235,245 (77.3%) candidates are Non-USE.

Fifty-one (50) of the candidates wrote their examination from Luzira Prison

Five hundred nineteen (519) of the candidates were Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading