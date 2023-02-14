KAMPALA – Police have in custody ten (10) suspects on allegations of fraudulently withdrawing money off a Stanbic bank customer’s account using forged documentation.

According to the Police, at the direction of Garden City and Freedom City Branch Managers, a total of $1.8 million was withdrawn and stolen from the account of Nile Energy onto Inter Account Transfers (IAT) using forged documents of a Kenyan Passport number AK 0849025 and forged inter Account Transfer Forms, all in the names of Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, one of the Company Directors and a signatory of the Account.

“The suspects in conspiracy with selected Stanbic Bank staff both at Garden City and Freedom City branches compromised the account of Nile Energy and effected transactions in Inter Account Transfers (IAT) and made withdraws using 3 accounts that included; Account Number 9030012835107 in the names of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza; Account Number 9030021572615 in the names of Petron Limited and Account Number 9030018628871 in the names of Famane Investments Co. Ltd,” said Police in a statement.

The suspects have since been produced before the anti-corruption court and charged with causing financial loss and money laundering Stanbic Bank.

Police say at least 7cash withdrawals of USD 495,000, USD 287,000 USD 295,000, USD 90,000, USD 60.000, USD 295,000 and USD 495,000 were made by the suspects, purporting to be Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein.

“It was also established that Petron Limited belongs to a one Oscar Kyabukasa Lutaaya and Hashur Rahman, as the Directors, while Famane Investments Co. Ltd, is owned by Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende and Elijah Daniel Wanzu as Directors, at Freedom City Branch and Garden City Branch.”

“So far 12 suspects have been arrested, out of whom 9 are to be charged to court on the 13.02.2023, on charges of causing financial loss and money laundering. These include; Tefera Okubalassie Robert, who was intercepted with a forged passport and funds transfer form in the bank, Ayusiga Moses, the branch Manager of Stanbic Bank, Garden City Branch, who allegedly effected the two transfers of USD 287,000 and 295,000 from Nile Energy Account to Petrom Ltd in a fraudulent and illegal manner, Natukunda Brian, a former employee of Stanbic Bank, who introduced Kagurusi Dixon Ampumuza (on the run) to Moses Ayusiga, the 3 Directors of Famane Investments Co. Ltd, namely; Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende, Elijah Daniel Wanzu, in who company account number, money was received and Ssekito David, the Manager at Freedom City Branch,” said Police.

Commenting on the incident, the bank acknowledged but clarified that there was no “intrusion into the bank’s systems”.

“Cases of fraud are on the rise in the financial services sector. Stanbic Bank appeals to customers and Ugandans in general to remain vigilant and safeguard personal and business banking details to avoid becoming victims of fraud,” said bank in a statement.

“No further comments will be made on this matter as the case is before the court,” they added.

The bank asked the public and their customers to report unsanctioned activity on their bank account through a toll-free customer helpline-0800 200 160

