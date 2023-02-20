ENTEBBE – Police have in custody an intern nurse at Entebbe Grade B hospital over allegations of rape and attempted rape on two female patients at the hospital.

Police say Mr. Kutesa Denis identified his victims from the Gynae ward and then drugged them using a substance suspected to be chloroform before raping them.

“Suspected chloroform substances were recovered from his place of residence at the hospital, and a letter was found where he requested to be prayed for immoral thoughts he had been experiencing,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson.

“We would like to inform the public that it is possible that there may be more victims of Mr. Kutesa Denis’ alleged crimes, and we urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and report to the nearest police station,” Owoyesigyire added in a statement.

Police reassured the public that the safety and security of patients in hospitals are of utmost importance to them, and “we will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.”

