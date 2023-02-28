KAMPALA – Uganda’s First Son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has not seized tweeting about the country’s neighborhood, Kenya.

In his most recent tweet, the former Commander of Land Forces says that Kenyans love him and he is positive he can win any form of election in the country.

“Even in my dreams Nairobi is mine. My old neighbourood in Westlands will be my home. That city and country are mine! I can win any election in Kenya! The people love me.”

Having been previously known to be generally a silent observer on Uganda’s political scene, Gen Muhoozi has recently taken to Twitter, suddenly becoming outspoken on a number of socio-political issues in Uganda.

Also, had recently engaged in a number of controversial tweets against Kenya which prompted his father and President of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Museveni to issue an apology.

Gen Muhoozi himself took an initiative to apologise to Kenyan President William Ruto.

“I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. God bless East Africa.”

