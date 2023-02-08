KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will on Thursday, February 9, 2023, release the results of the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

The occasion will be presided over by the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, at State House, Nakasero, starting at 11:00 AM.

The function will be aired live on all public radio and TV Stations.

Speaking during a briefing session prior to the release, Minister for Education and Sports, Mama Janet Museveni hailed the management and staff of UNEB for their committed service to the country regardless of the prevailing circumstances.

She congratulated the staff upon the successful conduct of the 2022 Examinations despite the onset of the Ebola pandemic in some parts of the country.

The Executive Director, Mr. Dan Odongo thanked the Minister for her ardent support for the activities of the Board, adding that her backing is a great inspiration to the Board.

A total of 349,455 candidates, out of which 175,923 (50.3 percent) are males, and 173,522 (49.7 percent) females sat for the 2022 examinations.

Of these, 114,200 (32.7 percent) were under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 235,245 (77.3 percent) candidates were non-USE.

This is the second batch of the national examinations to be released by the Minister of Education and the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) after releasing the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results in two weeks ago

