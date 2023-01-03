The Minister of lands, housing and urban development, Judith Nabakooba has held thanks giving ceremony to thank the Lord for leading her through 2022 successfully amidst the challenging times that the year had.

Nabakooba in mass celebrated at her country home in Kalangalo, Mityana District on January 2, said despite the challenges in 2022, she was grateful for the gifts of life and service that God gave her. The minister brought together people from Mityana, members of parliament, clergy, people from neighbouring districts, and officials from her lands ministry, among others in a thanksgiving ceremony.

Animating mass, Fr John Fisher Kayizzi thanked Nabakooba for not being selfish but open to share the New Year blessing with people around her. This he said is key in showing that she is social and spiritual.

He asked people to reflect on how they want to end the New Year, commit these resolutions in God’s hands and never hesitate to start doing what they ought to achieve.

“Front God in all you do because he is the maker of all good things that will enable you to have a better year than the previous one. Reduce negligence in matters to do with God. Even when working, be the kind that works hard,” he advised.

In her remarks, minister Nabakooba asked the locals to use this year to embrace poverty alleviation programs of Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM).

She tasked them to take on President Museveni’s New Year’s message on fighting poverty.

“In this year, focus more on what will add value to your development for poverty alleviation. His Excellency talked of farming in different ways that will see you develop, take this on seriously this year for good results,” she said.

The minister explained that she served with all her might in the 10th parliament and she is proud she achieved all she did during her reign.

“The president saw value in me, picked and appointed me minister. I believe God touched him to give me this appointment that is why I work wholesomely. Let us all work to serve the vulnerable, act fairly regardless of the incomes of the people we serve,” she said.

Standing with her senior colleague in solidarity at the ceremony, State Minister for housing, Persis Namuganza shared that their ministry is challenging but with the close collaboration with her senior (Nabakooba) they manage to see to it that land issues are streamlined to ensure people’s security to tenure.

She commended her for taking the lead to thank God for what she has achieved, something she (Namuganza) said does not come easy.

“Thanking God is not easy, getting a day and you call people to do it is not something easy. She has challenged me to do the same in Busoga. President Museveni encourages us to make friendships with people and not enemies. Let us love each other. Pray for us, the leaders and the government to run smoothly at all times.”

She explained that top on their (Ministry of lands) agenda this year is to fight duo ownership of land.



“Let the land titles be under one person. This is to serve the presidential directive that has been around for some time, of buying land for people under Uganda Land Commission. Also, the constitutional review commission is being put in place where more laws streamlining the land sector will be drafted.”

The thanks giving ceremony was also attended by legislators, Muhammad Nsegumire Kibedi of Mityana North, Sarah Najjuma Woman MP Nakaseke District, Christine Bukenya Ssendawula, Woman MP Kyankwanzi District, Hope Grania Nakazibwe of Mubende, Dr Kefa Kiwanuka of Kiboga and Dr Micheal Bukenya of Bukuya

In unison, the legislators urged Mityana locals to vote wisely come 2026 to see NRM reclaim its glory in Buganda region.

