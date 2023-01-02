KAMPALA —Uganda has made it back to the honorable list of best destinations to visit in 2023 by CNN Travel, a US-based magazine.

The listing released January 1, 2023 highlights the new national focus on community and adventure tourism models, with special mention for the National Cycling Trail including the Ateker Trail through Karamoja.

CNN’s travel writer credits the Pearl of Africa for it’s expansive shores of Lake Victoria, snowy Rwenzori Mountains in Albertine Rift Valley and the famous Bwindi Impenetrable Forest known for its unique Gorilla trekking.

“Uganda is a beautiful wilderness playground, with opportunities for adventure including treks through the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest or up to the craters of the Virunga volcano chain or whitewater rafting along the Victoria Nile,” CNN Travel wrote, praising Uganda’s latest travel offerings including looking beyond the traditional staples of Safari to both regional and international visitors.

“There’s considerable change brewing in Uganda’s travel offerings at the moment with the East African country looking beyond the traditional staples of safari and wildlife spotting to appeal to both regional and international visitors.”

“Keen to revitalize post-Covid tourism in all corners of the country, not just the big-ticket businesses offering wealthy visitors a glimpse of the Big Five beasts or mountain gorillas, it’s turned to marketing its other attributes.”

“There’s also an emphasis on connecting visitors with Ugandan communities — promising tastes of Ugandan food, music and culture. Last year saw the launch of the Uganda Cycling Trail, a 1,600-kilometer mainly unpaved 22-stage route designed to appeal to all levels of cyclist from hardcore solo bikepackers to fully-guided easy riders,” CNN added, also describing Uganda as a must visit destination this year.

Uganda has been praised for the silverback mountain gorillas in the misty jungles of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest as well as the hikes through the impenetrable forests, an experience opportunity that is unique to Uganda.

Industry players feel that Uganda’s appearance on these lists is another indication that the country could be the region’s tourism bigwig.

Uganda’s international rating has improved tremendously the past few years with the country now regarded as Africa’s best destination for birders.

The country, which is the size of the United Kingdom, boasts of over 1,058 bird species, accounting for 11% of the globe’s total, and half of Africa’s.

Uganda was in the 1960s, the cornerstone of tourism in the region.

However, the turbulent times in the 1970s and 80s saw the wildlife hunted to virtual extinction in all the national parks.

Tourism infrastructure was vandalized and as a result, Uganda lost its regional dominance.

Now, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania attract more tourists, with only a few coming to Uganda to see the famed mountain gorillas.

The magic for these countries has been the stability and heavy investment in marketing their countries.

