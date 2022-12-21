KAMPALA —Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has called for establishment of a permanent multi-sectoral National Task Force to help the country in handling emergencies.

Delivering his end of year message on Wednesday, UPC party president, Jimmy Akena said the permanent task force would help the country to have preparedness in case of abrupt outbreaks and mitigate on other adverse consequences.

“UPC would want to see a permanent multi-sectoral National Task Force which can help a country to have preparedness in case of such abrupt outbreaks and mitigate other adverse consequences,” Mr. Akena said, adding that Uganda needs to borrow a leaf from Cuba that has even a team of volunteers to rescue those who are affected across the globe.

Despite the severe economic restrictions, Mr. Akena said Cuba has had a preparedness and personnel readily available, something which should be looked at by Ugandans authorities strategically.

The UPC party president also the lifting of the travel ban on Kassanda and Mubende districts— and encouraged the public not to lower the guard.

“Let vigilance continue and follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as we hold our festive season activities.”

The UPC president also condemned the recent attacks on Police establishments, and the deliberate targeting of security personnel.

“The reaction of merging Police posts, to reduce vulnerabilities, may significantly reduce the loss of firearms but leaves the citizens at a loss when they themselves will need a rapid response from the Police when attacked by criminals! Furthermore, the concerted attacks on electricity transmission lines are of great concern to the UPC.”

