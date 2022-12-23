The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has called upon leaders to put aside difference and work towards the betterment of lives of the people.

She made the call during special District Council sitting convened to pay tribute to the late District chairperson for Bukedea, Moses Olemukan who succumbed to cancer on Saturday .

The Speaker who is also an ex officio council member eulogized the late as a passionate educationist, peace maker and bridge builder.

“Moses left a legacy of a man who encouraged reconciliation and forgiveness, an example we all leader have to emulate,She said.

Speaker Among added that,” in memory of his dedicated service, I want us to commit to build a public library because he was passionate about education.”

Among implored the people of Bukedea to emulate Olemukan’s peaceful approaches to solving conflicts.

Ikojo John Bosco, the MP for Bukedea reiterated that Olemukan was a strong pillar in Bukedea and his demise has left a huge gap not only in the hearts of the people of Bukedea but also in the district leadership.

He extended his appreciation to speaker Among for standing with the late from when he was hospitalized to his last days.

The special sitting was presided over by Bukedea District Speaker Shaun Juma, attended by the District Executive Committee, Councilors, families, relatives and friends

