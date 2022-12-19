BUDAKA – Hon Okabe Patrick, the Member of Parliament Serere constituency has on Monday died on the spot in Budaka fatal accident. His wife Chritine Okabe died on the way to Hospital.

ASP Faridah Nampiima – PRO Traffic and Road Safety Directorate noted that the accident happened at around 7am at Nabowa town council, along the Mbale Tirinyi Road, involving motor vehicle reg no UBK 995F, a Toyota land Cruiser, and Isuzu box body registration number KCX 071K.

According to her, the Driver only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital.

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to the Isuzu box body driver who was speeding, drifted from his side to the side of the Landcruister that was coming from Mbale heading to Iganga and had a head on collision.”

She noted that the driver of the Fuso box body is on the run after causing the accident.

