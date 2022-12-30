KAMPALA – The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has announced that the External Employment MIS opens today 30th Dec 2022 from 8am to 5pm to allow companies that fulfill the requirements for an external recruitment license to submit their Expression of Interest.

What are the requirements to be licenced as a external labor recruitment company in Uganda?

Must be registered under the Companies Act or Partnership Act of Uganda

Must provide a bank guarantee of 100,000,000/=

All the shareholders and the directors of a recruitment agency shall be Ugandans (Copies of national IDs required)

The company shall have a minimum authorized share capital of fifty million Uganda shillings

Company which has been in existence for more than one year shall provide a verified financial statement and income tax returns for the preceding one year and an account balance of not less than ten million Uganda shillings (income tax returns).

For renewing companies, the audited financial statements for the last accounting year and the tax returns for the company, directors and the shareholders

Payment of a non – refundable application fee of one hundred thousand Uganda shillings

Must not be engaging in business of travel

An officer or member of board of the company must not be engaged in the business of a travel agency or sales agency of an airline company

The company must not be a political, religious, or tribal organization, not declared insolvent and directors must have no criminal record related to illegal recruitment or trafficking in persons

Each director and shareholder, must provide the individual income tax returns, for the past year and tax clearance certificate.

Proof of publication of the notice of the application, with the names of the directors, shareholders and employees in an English newspaper of wide circulation

Must have a certificate of attendance of a representative of the applicant of a pre-licensing seminar conducted by the Ministry

Must have documentary evidence to confirm that the company has an account balance of not less than ten million Uganda shillings

Directors, shareholders and staff of company must have clearance letters from INTERPOL

Must have a Letter of undertaking on company headed paper witnessed by a commissioner of Oath as per Reg 7(6).

For renewing companies, a statement of the shareholding certified by a registrar of companies

Bank statements for individual Directors/shareholders for the last two years

For renewing company Bank Statement for the last two years

Must provide the CVs of the directors, board members and officers working in the company

For renewal, evidence of receipt of placement & documentation fees where appropriate

Must pay a fine of 2,000,000/= (Only for late Renewal of licenses)

