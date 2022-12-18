ENTEBBE – The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has on Sunday returned home from an official working trip to the United States of America (USA and United Kingdom (UK).

During his trip, the President first went to UK where he opened a meeting for off-takers of Food and Investors in Uganda’s agricultural and industrial sector.

Later, he met fund managers, processors of food and large commodity buyers.

The President also commissioned Trade Envoys in the Balkans, UK and USA to help further Uganda’s Investment agenda.

Mr. Bratislav Stoiljkovic is charged with the lead search for the Ugandan product market in the Balkans, Mr. Mark Pursey was made the in charge of the UK market whereas Mr. Codey Lawrence and Mrs. Olive Kamanzi were to take charge of the US market.

President Museveni also met UK government officials led by Lord Andrew Mitchel, the Minister for Development and Africa.

In the US, where he was invited by President Joe Biden, H.E Museveni attended the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC. He met investors in the areas of Trade, Tourism, Minerals and Security Cooperation, among other others.

Still in the US, Gen. Museveni met and held talks with Mrs. Victoria Nuland, the United States Undersecretary for Political Affairs. The two discussed a number of continental issues with key focus being the regional security challenges and East Africa.

He further met a group of 40 key investors in Washington DC whom he urged to utilize the better and great investment opportunities in Uganda.

The President concluded his trip in the US with the opening of the first ever Uganda-US Trade Investment Summit that took place in Chicago.

From USA, H.E Museveni made a stopover in UK again where he met with His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle. He officially commiserated and held talks with the King.

Most of the meetings were organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) headed by Mr. Odrek Rwabwogo.

On arrival in Uganda, the President was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo?the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to cabinet, Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe, the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Director Crime Intelligence Uganda Police Force, Brig. Gen Christopher Damulira and Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Samuel Akena.

While at the Airport, Gen. Museveni was also entertained by Crane Performers, a group of talented Ugandan youth with an objective of achieving education and a better future through the use of their talents in performing arts.

