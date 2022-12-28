FORT PORTAL – As part of its ongoing partnership with Tooro Kingdom, MTN is set to throw an end-of-year party in Fort Portal town this Saturday 31st December 2022.

Tuesday 27th December 2022- Fort Portal, Western Uganda: As the year 2022 comes to an end, MTN Uganda has announced its sponsorship of the Tooro Kingdom end-of-year party set to be held in Fort Portal City this Saturday. The announcement was made today, in a press conference held at the Tooro Kingdom Muchwa administrative headquarters in Fort Portal.

The King of Tooro, His Royal Highness King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV will be the chief guest of the party that shall be held at Buhinga Stadium starting at 1:00pm with an entrance fee of Shs10,000.

Some artists lined up to entertain guests include; Daddy Andrey, Azawi, Ajuna, Muzamil, Tonny Blackman, Coco Thunder, Cool Man Jimmy, Carol Kay, Hardman, Smooky and Sasha Bei.

This end-of-year party is part of the on-going partnership agreement between MTN Uganda and Tooro kingdom, which was signed in 2019. The partnership agreement has enabled MTN to work with Tooro kingdom in supporting the King’s vision of socioeconomically uplifting his people through various initiatives including health, education and sports.

While addressing the press in Fort Portal this morning, John Paul Okwi, MTN Uganda’s Manager of Events and Sponsorships said that the MTN-Sponsored end of year party is a wrap-up of the wonderful year of meaningful and fulfilling collaboration between the Kingdom and Telecom.

“Just after signing the partnership agreement between MTN Uganda and Tooro Kingdom in 2019, some of our activities were held back by the Covid-19 Pandemic. However, this year, we bounced back strong and we have been able to undertake quite a number of projects that have further strengthened the relationship between MTN and Tooro Kingdom. This end-of-year party is, therefore, a celebration of what we have achieved in 2022, as we look forward to doing even more in 2023,” said Okwi.

Okwi also thanked the Kingdom of Tooro for being a great partner that has fully welcomed, embraced and supported MTN’s initiatives in the Kingdom over the years.

Tooro kingdom’s Prime Minister Stephen Kiyingi applauded MTN Uganda for its willingness to create partnerships that support their community to reach greater heights.

“I sincerely appreciate MTN Uganda for their efforts in supporting our King’s vision for his people. I look forward to maintaining and improving our relationship with MTN Uganda for many years to come,” said Kiyingi, noting that over the years, MTN has greatly supported the King’s initiatives in health, education and sports.

Early this year, MTN Uganda exclusively sponsored two exciting sports activities in Tooro Kingdom namely; the prestigious Tooro Kingdom Masaza football tournament and the first-ever bicycle race competition in Tooro Kingdom dubbed the Obugaali Bwa Masaza.

All 9 counties of the Kingdom participated in these spirited sports engagements that saw many of the participants walk away with various cash prizes courtesy of MTN Uganda.

MTN Uganda also joined Tooro Kingdom in the celebration of the 30th birthday of its King, His Royal Highness King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, which was massively celebrated in form of a bash with live artiste performances and fireworks display courtesy of MTN Uganda, in Fort Portal early this year.

As has always been the norm, this year, MTN was again actively engaged in commemorating the Omukama’s 27th Coronation anniversary as well as the 200th anniversary of the great Kingdom of Tooro.

In 2020, the MTN partnership reached out to the Tooro community with a donation of 80 hospital beds due to its budding population of 90,000 babies born each year. This initiative has greatly improved access to maternal health services in the area. This was preceded by the refurbishment and equipping of Kijuura HC III maternity ward in Kabarole district in 2019.

MTN Uganda is committed to improving the lives of the people in the communities through partnerships based on the belief that doing good together creates a powerful synergy that fosters the achievement of great milestones that nobody or entity can achieve on their own.

