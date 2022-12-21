NSAMBYA — Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala has today, December 21, 2022 celebrated his 65th priestly anniversary and also commemorated his 96th birthday that happened last week.

The day was celebrated in style after the Cardinal’s longtime friend, city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia held for him a luncheon at his residence in Nsambya, Kampala, with members of his community and close family.

Cardinal Wamala, 96, was full of joy as he cut cake together with Dr. Ruparelia and Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, retired Papal Nuncio, who also graced the luncheon.

Cardinal Wamala hailed Dr. Ruparelia for being an invaluable personal friend and for supporting him when he was Archbishop of Kampala, and after.

“I still remember vividly how you supported me when I was Archbishop of Kampala. I wish to express my profound gratitude to you for your love, care and generosity,” Cardinal Wamala said in a brief speech.

In his remarks, Dr. Sudhir hailed Cardinal Wamala for being a great leader, and wonderful human being.

“Your Eminence, you are my role model,” he said.

“God has blessed you and has blessed us that you have lived a long life and you are with us. I have not come across a leader who is so humble like you. We thank God for everything,” he said.

Archbishop Kasujja thanked Dr. Sudhir for his invaluable friendship with the Cardinal and support to his ministry.

Cardinal Wamala who turned 96 on December 15, also this year celebrated 41 years as Bishop and 28 years as a Cardinal.

Cardinal Wamala, the Archbishop emeritus of Kampala, was born on 15 December 1926 at Kamaggwa in the Diocese of Masaka.

He was ordained priest on 21 December 1957, in Rome.

He was appointed Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana on 17 July 1981, on 22 November 1981 he was ordained by Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga.

On 21 June 1988 he was promoted to the rank of Coadjutor Bishop of Kampala.

On 8 February 1990, he succeeded Cardinal Nsubuga.

He was created and proclaimed Cardinal by St. John Paul II in the consistory of 26 November 1994, of the Title of S. Ugo (St. Hugh).

He retired as Archbishop of Kampala, on 19 August 2006.

Cardinal Wamala participated in the conclave of April 2005, which elected Pope Benedict XVI.

